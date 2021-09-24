Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 534 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of BLOK opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

