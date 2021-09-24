Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $203.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE HUBB opened at $185.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.51. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

