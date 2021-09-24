Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,524,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,072,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

