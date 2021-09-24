Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HUMA opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

