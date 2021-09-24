Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of IFNNY opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
