Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

