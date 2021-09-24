Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $25,260,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $27.12 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

