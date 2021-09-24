Insider Selling: Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Insider Sells $1,808,000.00 in Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:REKR opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $488.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.96.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REKR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.
Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.