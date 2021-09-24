Insider Selling: Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Insider Sells $1,808,000.00 in Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $488.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REKR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.