Sei Investments Co. Has $545,000 Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after buying an additional 117,392 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,140,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 226,959 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 480,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,032 shares of company stock worth $912,929 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

