Jayesh Sahasi Sells 70,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,414,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00.

NYSE ONTF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $933.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $44,046,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

