ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Sells $1,242,146.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00.

Shares of ALXO opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 450.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.