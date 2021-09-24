BMO Capital Markets Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

