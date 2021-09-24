Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

HEN3 stock opened at €79.62 ($93.67) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.01.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

