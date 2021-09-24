NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.63 ($51.32).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.46. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

