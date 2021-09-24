NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.63 ($51.32).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.46. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

