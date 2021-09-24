Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,853 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,143,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

