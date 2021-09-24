Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caleres by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after acquiring an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $14,522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $24.42 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.50 million, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

