Sei Investments Co. Has $574,000 Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Ennis worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 583,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 71,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

NYSE EBF opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.