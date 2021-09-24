Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 385,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

