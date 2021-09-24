PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,995 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Organogenesis by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,913 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORGO opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ORGO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

