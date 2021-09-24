Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $123,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,364.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $895,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,333 shares of company stock worth $7,691,524. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $52.13 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

