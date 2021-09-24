Swiss National Bank Sells 10,100 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.