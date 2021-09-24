3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will post sales of $8.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.01 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $37.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

