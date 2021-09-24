Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $17.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.18 billion to $17.25 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.76 billion to $71.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $344.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

