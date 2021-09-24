American Century Companies Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,431 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First United by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First United alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUNC. Raymond James began coverage on First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of FUNC opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. First United Co. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. First United’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,811 shares of company stock worth $141,125 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.