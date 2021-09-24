Swiss National Bank Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Avid Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $29.15 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

