Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $8.90 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $350.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.54. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

