Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLS. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CLS opened at C$12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.50. Celestica has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$12.58.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

