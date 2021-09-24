FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down to $11.24

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $10.80. FibroGen shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 9,848 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $994.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

