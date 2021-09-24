Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

