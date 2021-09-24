American Century Companies Inc. Invests $245,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $204,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

