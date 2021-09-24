Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ci Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.37.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE FRU opened at C$9.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.