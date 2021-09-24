BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BB. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cfra raised their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a C$8.50 target price (down from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.99.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

