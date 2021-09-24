American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFXA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Colfax by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colfax by 18,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Colfax by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Colfax by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Colfax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Colfax stock opened at $186.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.49. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

