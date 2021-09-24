United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

UBFO opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.84.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

