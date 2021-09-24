American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Unifi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 176,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 264.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,339 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 163.1% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $410.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

