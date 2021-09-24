HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $12.64 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.