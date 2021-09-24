HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $471,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRSP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

BRSP stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

