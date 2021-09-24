HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $19.00 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $535.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

