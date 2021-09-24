Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson is focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. The company's decision to evolve its original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) brand is set to bolster prospects. However, supply-chain disruption amid microchip shortage is a major headwind, resulting in the rise in commodity prices, which is likely to clip margins. Stretched balance sheet also raises concern. Exorbitant tariffs imposed by the European Union (EU) is also set to pose a competitive disadvantage for Harley-Davidson's products. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.16.

NYSE HOG opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

