Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PLUS stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

