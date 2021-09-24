Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

TECK stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

