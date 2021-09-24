Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 17,755 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS opened at $36.99 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

