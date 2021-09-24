Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

HMPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $555.18 million and a PE ratio of 0.82.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 3.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

