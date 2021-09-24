Therese Tucker Sells 29,412 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00.

BL opened at $126.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.53. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

