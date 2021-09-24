PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

PTR opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts expect that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 9.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

