BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $2,387,760.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,620,364.14.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total transaction of $683,317.25.

Shares of BGNE opened at $385.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average of $327.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,116,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.