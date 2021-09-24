BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $2,387,760.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,620,364.14.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total transaction of $683,317.25.
Shares of BGNE opened at $385.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average of $327.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,116,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
