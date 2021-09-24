PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Raised to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PACW. Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PACW opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,644,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,072,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.