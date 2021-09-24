Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

RGLS stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.22. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 493.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 317,545 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.