Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 94,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,543,595 shares.The stock last traded at $66.90 and had previously closed at $65.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

