Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.01. 65,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,084,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 221,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

