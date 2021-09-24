NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Down 3.8%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 2,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,818,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””).

